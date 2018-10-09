Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana-Sierra Leone clash in doubt after FIFA rejected appeal


Ghana-Sierra Leone clash in doubt after FIFA rejected appeal to lift suspension

Ghana's AFCON tie against Sierra Leone is in danger of not coming off after FIFA rejected an appeal to lift the suspension on the latter over government interference

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghana-Sierra Leone clash in doubt after FIFA rejected appeal play

Ghana-Sierra Leone clash in doubt after FIFA rejected appeal

An appeal by the Sierra Leone Football Association requesting FIFA to lift the temporary ban on the FA over undue influence in the affairs of football by their government has been rejected, putting the Black Stars clash against the Leone Stars in severe doubt.

FIFA suspended Sierra Leone from international football last week because of government interference in the running of the country's football association.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)

The ban comes after the country's anti-corruption commission (ACC) barred two leading SLFA officials President Isha Johansen and General Secretary from the governing body's offices.

However, the feuding parties in a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister over football crisis on Monday reached a consensus to reinstate President Isha Johansen and General Secretary and sent an appeal to FIFA to lift the ban.

READ MORE: EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo

But the world football governing body has requested that the suspension will be lifted after the two top officials of the Sierra Leone FA have resumed business as usual and has therefore been given an ultimatum of 5:00pm to respond or else their impending game against Ghana will be cancelled.

Ghana-Sierra Leone clash in doubt after FIFA rejected appeal play

Ghana-Sierra Leone clash in doubt after FIFA rejected appeal

 

The Black Stars clash against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone has been scheduled for Thursday 11th October, 2018

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

French Football Magazine: Here is the full list of 30 nominees for 2018 Ballon d'Or French Football Magazine Here is the full list of 30 nominees for 2018 Ballon d'Or
Football: Star Russian footballers face jail after 'racist' assault Football Star Russian footballers face jail after 'racist' assault
Football: Red-hot Alcacer ready to seize chance on return to Spain fold Football Red-hot Alcacer ready to seize chance on return to Spain fold
Sponsorship: Consolidated Bank to honour Black Stars sponsorship contract Sponsorship Consolidated Bank to honour Black Stars sponsorship contract
2019 AFCON Qualifiers: This is why Asamoah Gyan was invited for Ghana’s clash against Sierra Leone 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is why Asamoah Gyan was invited for Ghana’s clash against Sierra Leone
Football: World Cup expectations a 'sufferance' for Argentina, Messi Football World Cup expectations a 'sufferance' for Argentina, Messi

Recommended Videos

Video: Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival
Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland



Top Articles

1 English Premier League 4 things you missed from the Liverpool vs Man...bullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival (Video)bullet
3 Car Crash Mubarak Wakaso involved in car accidentbullet
4 Throwback Mourinho is not only a polarised manager but a caring onebullet
5 Maurizio Sarri Chelsea manager is obsessed by his superstitionsbullet
6 Today In History Ghana qualify for maiden World Cup after...bullet
7 Real Madrid Gareth Bale nominated for 2018 Ballon d'Or awardbullet
8 Today In History Kevin-Prince Boateng voted worst playerbullet
9 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is why Asamoah Gyan was...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Black Stars complete first...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
2 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
8 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet

Football

Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has been ruled out of international duty
Football Man Utd's Matic pulls out of Serbia duty
Former Manchester United boss David Moyes believes current manager Jose Mourinho (pictured) still has the backing of the club and its fans
Football Mourinho has backing of Man United fans and club, says Moyes
Zenit Saint Petersburg have said they will discipline Alexander Kokorin (L)
Football Russian Premier League urges 'severe punishment' for cafe brawl players
It has been my dream to play for Real Madrid- Eden Hazard
La Liga It has been my dream to play for Real Madrid- Eden Hazard
X
Advertisement