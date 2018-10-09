Ghana-Sierra Leone clash in doubt after FIFA rejected appeal to lift suspension

news

An appeal by the Sierra Leone Football Association requesting FIFA to lift the temporary ban on the FA over undue influence in the affairs of football by their government has been rejected, putting the Black Stars clash against the Leone Stars in severe doubt.

FIFA suspended Sierra Leone from international football last week because of government interference in the running of the country's football association.

The ban comes after the country's anti-corruption commission (ACC) barred two leading SLFA officials President Isha Johansen and General Secretary from the governing body's offices.

However, the feuding parties in a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister over football crisis on Monday reached a consensus to reinstate President Isha Johansen and General Secretary and sent an appeal to FIFA to lift the ban.

But the world football governing body has requested that the suspension will be lifted after the two top officials of the Sierra Leone FA have resumed business as usual and has therefore been given an ultimatum of 5:00pm to respond or else their impending game against Ghana will be cancelled.

The Black Stars clash against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone has been scheduled for Thursday 11th October, 2018