Ghana has recorded its 11th case of Coronavirus infection, and despite most of them being imported cases, it has generated fears in the West African country.

Andre Ayew who is the skipper of the Black Stars has taken to his social media handles to share words of encouragement to help in the fight against Coronavirus infection.

“As the world takes the decisive steps to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus which is wreaking havoc too families, communities and nations, I want to urge you all to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive advice to help stay healthy and also help curb the spread of the pandemic,” a portion of Ayew’s message read.

Andre Ayew

Football activities in most parts of the world have been brought to a standstill because of the Coronavirus scare.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Ghana placed a ban on all gatherings in the country to prevent a major outbreak in the country.