Ghana are now rated 52nd in the world, but maintained their 8th position on the African continent.

The Black Stars in the month of January weren’t involved in any international game, so they couldn’t build on their accumulated points.

Meanwhile, hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and winners of the Asian Cup Qatar have leapfrogged by 38 places and are now 55th on the FIFA ranking.

Further down the table, Qatar aren’t the only team to have ascended in spectacular style. Fellow finalists Japan (27th, up 23) have also soared up the order, while Korea Republic (38th, up 15), United Arab Emirates (67th, up 12) and Jordan (97th, up 12) all registered double-digit gains.

Belgium and Senegal also remained as the highest rated nation in the world and Africa, respectively on the FIFA ranking

Fifa Ranking 1.Belgium 2.France 3.Brazil 4.Croatia 5.England 6.Portugal 7.Uruguay 8.Switzerland 9.Spain 10.Denmark

Africa 1.Senegal(24) 2.Tunisia (28) 3.Morocco(43) 4.Nigeria(46) 5.Congo DR(51) 6.Ghana(52) 7.Cameroon(56) 8.Egypt(57) 9.Burkina Faso(62) 10.Mali (65)]