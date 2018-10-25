Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana slip on FIFA ranking for November

The Black Stars have moved down on the FIFA ranking for the month of November

Ghana have gone down again in the monthly ratings of nations by the world football governing body.

The Black Stars who were ranked 51 in the world have moved down to 52 and it would be attributed to lack of international game this month.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey features as Atletico suffer worst defeat under Diego Simeone

Ghana ‘s double header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone was cancelled after FIFA slapped a ban on the Sierra Leonean Football Association over government interference.

Tunisia are the best ranked nation on the FIFA ranking- they are Africa’s number one and 22 in the world, whereas Ghana are 7 on the African continent.

Meanwhile, Belgium have edged out France to become the sole world number one on the FIFA ranking.

Last month, Belgium joined France in becoming the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking’s first-ever joint leaders. Now the Red Devils are in sole possession of top spot, albeit by the narrowest possible margin – 1733 Ranking points to Les Bleus’ 1732.

READ MORE: Black Stars defender discloses he was surviving on $50 in England

The top two remain out in front after a month in which each of them enjoyed a win and a draw, with Belgium and France beating Switzerland (8th, unchanged) and Germany (14th, down two) respectively in the UEFA Nations League and emerging with honours even from matches against the Netherlands (15th, up 2) and Iceland (36th, unchanged).

