Tekpetey who got a surprise inclusion into the Black Stars during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations is expected to stay on with the side until 2022.

The 22-year-old terminated his contract with Fortuna Dusseldorf after they suffered relegation from the Bundesliga.

He was expected to return to his parent club Schalke 04, but because he is currently not in their plans, they permitted him to join PFC Ludogorets in the Bulgarian topflight league.

Bernard Tekpetey has aimed at getting much playing time at PFC Ludogorets to regain his goal-scoring form and confidence.

Tekpetey made only 10 appearances in all competitions for Fortuna Dusseldorf in his debut season.

His current contract with Schalke 04 will expire in summer 2024.