It is the first career hat-trick by Caleb Ekuban and he did it at none other competition than the second most glamorous competition in Europe.

Marko Livaja gave AEK Athens the lead before Ekuban struck the equaliser in the 29th minute after he had been put through by Filip Novak.

Trabzonspor shot into the lead before the half-time break through the Ghanaian striker from Jose Sosa.

And Caleb Ekuban completed his hat-trick to put the game beyond the reach of the Greek giants in the 70th minute from Abdulkadir Omur assist.

The 25-year-old was given a standing ovation by the fans after coming off for Yusuf Sari in the 90th minute.

Former Nigeria international John Obi Mikel was not used by manager Karaman, while his compatriot, Anthony Nwakaeme lasted for 71 minutes for his replacement by Donis Avdijaj.

Caleb Ekuban represented the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Trabzonspor will be hosted by AEK Athens in the second leg of the play-off on 29th August at Athens’ Olympic Stadium.