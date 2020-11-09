Partey was replaced by Danni Ceballos as Arsenal trailed Aston Villa 0-1 at the Emirates Sports Stadium.

The Ghanaian midfielder will have a scan on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, which will then decide whether he will be cleared for Ghana’s clash against Sudan on Thursday or otherwise.

Arteta said, “I don’t know. As I said, the doctor will have to have a look at him and probably scan him. Then we will decide what to do with him.”

“We don’t know [whether he will withdraw],” he added. “We have to scan him tomorrow or the day after and see what he felt straight away. Let’s wait and see what the magnitude of the injury is.”

Aston Villa who were on cloud nine in the end walloped the Gunners 0-3 at their own backyard.

Arsenal’s coach Mikel Arteta indicated after the game that he was disappointed with his side’s performance.

The Arsenal boss added: 'I'll keep what I said to my players in the dressing room private, my role is to get the team performing at the highest level every three days and today we haven't done that and since I got appointed it's the first time I haven't seen that team on the pitch.

"This is football and when you are not at the races and not at your best teams destroy you in the Premier League.

"It's a really bad combination if you don't win the duels, you are late and they are more focused, they are more determined for every ball. If you don't defend your box well enough and you have chances but you don't put them away.

"No we are not creating enough chances but the ones we did create were clear enough to score at least one goal but if you look at the numbers from last few games it's not enough.'

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal for 45 million from Atletico Madrid. It is the highest transfer fee for a Ghanaian player.

He has hit the ground running with impressive performances- He has won two man of the match awards in Arsenals win against Rapid Vienna and Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League and the Premier League, respectively.

His absence will be a big blow for the London side and the Black Stars.

The Black Stars will take on their Sudanese counterparts on Thursday in the first leg of their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, before they jet off to Khartoum for the reverse fixture in the weekend.