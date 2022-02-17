Ghana to earn $12 million if Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup

This is the minimum amount that all 32 teams that qualify for the tournament will receive from the football governing body.

The Black Stars qualified for three successive World Cup tournament’s in 2006, 2010 and 2014 but missed out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

The four-time African champions are, therefore, aiming to make it to their fourth World Cup tournament.

They will, however, need to beat Nigeria, having been paired against the Super Eagles in the playoffs for the tournament.

The playoff match will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winner advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.

Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

Ghana will host the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 24 before travelling to face Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium three days later.

Meanwhile, all teams that reach the round of 16 stage will receive $12 million (in addition to the $2 million participation fee).

Quarter-finalists will earn $18 million, while the team that finishes in third place will earn$30 million from FIFA.

The runner-up in the 2022 World Cup will receive $40 million and the winner of the tournament will receive $50 million.