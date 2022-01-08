This comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to increase its prize money for the tournament.
Ghana to earn $5 million if Black Stars win AFCON as CAF increases prize money
Ghana will earn a $5 million if the Black Stars are able to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
The decision was taken following an Executive Committee meeting chaired by President, Dr Patrice Motsepe in Douala.
The new prize money for the winner of the competition ($5 million) represents an increase of $500,000 from the previous amount ($4.5 million).
Meanwhile, the runner-up of the AFCON will also now earn $2.75 million, with the semi-finalists earning $2.2 million.
All quarter-finals in the tournament will also receive an amount of $1.175 million instead of the previous ($1 million).
Meanwhile, the 2021 AFCON will officially kickstart on Sunday, with hosts Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso.
The Black Stars will begin their campaign a day later when they take on Morocco in the opening game of Group C, which also includes Gabon and Comoros.
See the prize money for the 2021 AFCON below:
Winner: $5 million (an increase of USD 500 000)
Runner-up: $2.75 million (an increase of USD 250 000)
Semi-Finalists: $2.2 million (an increase of USD 200 000)
Quarter-Finalists: $1.175 million (an increase of USD 175 000)
