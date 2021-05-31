Ghana tops list of African countries with most UEFA Champions League winners

The 2020-21 Champions League was won by Chelsea following a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
The UEFA Champions League is undoubtedly the most-watched continental football competition in the world.
The 2020-21 Champions League was won by Chelsea following a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday.
Michael Essien was part of the Chelsea side that won their first Champions League title in 2012, as well as Nigeria’s Mikel Obi and Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Solomon Kalou.
In Chelsea’s recent victory, Senegal international Edouard Mendy also played an instrumental role for the Blues.
Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez was unfortunate to find himself on the losing side, but there have been several African footballers who have won the Champions League.
That list, though, is topped by Ghana, who boast the most Champions League winners (5) and followed by Nigeria (3).
Ivory Coast and Cameroon also boast three players to have won the Champions League, while Morocco, Mali and Senegal have two each.
Below is the full list of African countries and their respective Champions League winners:
Ghana (5)
Abedi Pele – Olympique Marseille – 1992-1993
Ibrahim Tanko – Borussia Dortmund – 1996-97
Samuel Osei Kuffour – Bayern Munich – 2000-2001
Sulley Muntari – Inter Milan – 2009-2010
Michael Essien – Chelsea FC – 2011-2012
Nigeria – 3
John Obi Mikel – Chelsea FC – 2011-2012
Nwankwo Kanu – Ajax – 1994-1995
Finidi George – Ajax – 1994-1995
Ivory Coast – 3
Yaya Touré – FC Barcelona – 2008-2009
Didier Drogba – Chelsea FC – 2011-2012
Salomon Kalou – Chelsea FC – 2011-2012
Cameroon – 3
Geremi Njitap – Real Madrid – 1999-2000
Samuel Eto’o – FC Barcelona – 2005-2006, 2008-2009, Inter Milan, 2009-2010
Joel Matip - Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019
Mali – 2
Djimi Traore – Liverpool FC – 2004-2005
Seydou Keita – FC Barcelona – 2008-2009, 2010-2011
Morocco – 2
Achraf Hakimi – Real Madrid FC – 2017-2018
Hakim Ziyech – Chelsea FC – 2020 - 2021
Senegal – 2
Sadio Mane – Liverpool FC – 2018 - 2019
Edouard Mendy – Chelsea FC – 2020 - 2021
The countries below have just one UEFA Champions League winner:
Zimbabwe – Bruce Grobbelaar – Liverpool FC – 1983-1984
Algeria – Rabah Madjer - FC Porto – 1986-1987
South Africa – Benni McCarthy – FC Porto – 2003-2004
Kenya – McDonald Mariga – Inter Milan 2009 – 2010
Egypt – Mohamed Salah – Liverpool FC – 2018 - 2019
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh