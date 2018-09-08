Ghana vs Kenya in numbers

news

Ghana have played against Kenya at the senior team level on seven times

13.06.2003 Ghana 1:3 Kenya

Friendly internationals 1996

18.09.1996 Ghana 1:0 Kenya

South Africa

Olympic Games 1980, Qualifying tournament, Africa, Second round

Ghana 4:1 Kenya

Olympic Games 1980, Qualifying tournament, Africa, Second round

Kenya 0:1 Ghana

1965 Friendly

Kenya 2-13 Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana whipped Kenya 13-2 in an international friendly in what remains Kenya's worst defeat in football in 1965.

The match took place at the Jamhuri Park Stadium, Nairobi on the afternoon of Saturday December 11, 1965.

Kenya scored the opener in the 3rd but Ghana fought from behind to take the lead.

The Black Stars led 8-1 at half time, both Osei Kofi and Kofi Pare scored four (4) goals each, by the close of the half half.

After recess the Kenyans scored from a penalty to make it 8-2, before Kofi Pare scored two (2) goals in the 2nd half making his personal goals six (6) and Jones Attoquayefio registered a goal, with Frank Odoi scoring twice goals.

Kofi Pare's six goals makes him the highest scorer for Ghana in a single match.