Ghana vs Kenya in numbers

Ghana have won five of the seven games played against Kenya
13.06.2003 Ghana 1:3 Kenya
Friendly internationals 1996
18.09.1996 Ghana 1:0 Kenya
South Africa
Olympic Games 1980, Qualifying tournament, Africa, Second round
Ghana 4:1 Kenya
Olympic Games 1980, Qualifying tournament, Africa, Second round
Kenya 0:1 Ghana
1965 Friendly
Kenya 2-13 Ghana
The Black Stars of Ghana whipped Kenya 13-2 in an international friendly in what remains Kenya's worst defeat in football in 1965.
The match took place at the Jamhuri Park Stadium, Nairobi on the afternoon of Saturday December 11, 1965.
Kenya scored the opener in the 3rd but Ghana fought from behind to take the lead.
The Black Stars led 8-1 at half time, both Osei Kofi and Kofi Pare scored four (4) goals each, by the close of the half half.
After recess the Kenyans scored from a penalty to make it 8-2, before Kofi Pare scored two (2) goals in the 2nd half making his personal goals six (6) and Jones Attoquayefio registered a goal, with Frank Odoi scoring twice goals.
Kofi Pare's six goals makes him the highest scorer for Ghana in a single match.