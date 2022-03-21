Partey, Wollacott and other Ghanaian players who’ve arrived in camp so far

Others are Columbus Crew’s Yaw Yeboah, Hearts of Oak left-back Dennis Korsah and Reading right-back Andy Yiadom.

Meanwhile, Swindon Town goalkeeper Joojo Wallocot has also arrived in camp alongside Chris Antwi-Adjei, Danlad Ibrahim, Edmund Addo and Gideon Mensah.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to officially announce the Black Stars squad for the upcoming playoff, insisting it is a strategic move.

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff game between Ghana and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo has said that the Black Stars have everything it takes to beat Nigeria over two legs.

Addo, who doubles as a scout trainer at German side Borussia Dortmund, said he is confident despite Ghana being underdogs.

“The players, the technical team and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task. We really want to make ourselves and the nation proud by qualifying for this upcoming World Cup,” he said in a video shared on the GFA’s YouTube Page.

“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, strategies and the unflinching support of all Ghanaians. We are Ghana and have what it takes to come out victorious.”