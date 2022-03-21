RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Partey, Wollacott and other Ghanaian players who’ve arrived in camp so far

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Some Ghanaian footballers have started arriving in camp ahead of the Black Stars’ 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff game against Nigeria.

Partey, Wollacott and other Ghanaian players who’ve arrived in camp so far
Partey, Wollacott and other Ghanaian players who’ve arrived in camp so far

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who will stand in as captain in the absence of Andre Ayew, is among those who joined the team’s base on Tuesday morning.

Recommended articles

Others are Columbus Crew’s Yaw Yeboah, Hearts of Oak left-back Dennis Korsah and Reading right-back Andy Yiadom.

Meanwhile, Swindon Town goalkeeper Joojo Wallocot has also arrived in camp alongside Chris Antwi-Adjei, Danlad Ibrahim, Edmund Addo and Gideon Mensah.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to officially announce the Black Stars squad for the upcoming playoff, insisting it is a strategic move.

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff game between Ghana and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo has said that the Black Stars have everything it takes to beat Nigeria over two legs.

Addo, who doubles as a scout trainer at German side Borussia Dortmund, said he is confident despite Ghana being underdogs.

“The players, the technical team and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task. We really want to make ourselves and the nation proud by qualifying for this upcoming World Cup,” he said in a video shared on the GFA’s YouTube Page.

“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, strategies and the unflinching support of all Ghanaians. We are Ghana and have what it takes to come out victorious.”

Ghana has not lost to Nigeria in over 16 years, with the Black Stars’ last defeat to the Super Eagles coming in 2006.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

‘You have no Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s golden team has passed’ – Nigeria FA official

‘You have no Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s golden team has passed’ – Nigerian official

I've never had any amorous relationship with Abena Korkor – Stephen Appiah

I've never had any amorous relationship with Abena Korkor – Stephen Appiah