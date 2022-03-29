Dumsor: Stadium lights go off during Black Stars training in Abuja

There is all to play for after the first leg in Kumasi ended without a winner following a goalless draw between the two West African rivals.

Ghana touched down in Abuja on Monday morning and were scheduled to train at the 60,000-capacity Mashood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

However, midway through their training, the stadium lights went off, disrupting their training for a brief period.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the Black Stars are seen singing and chanting ‘jama’ songs as they waited for the light to be back.

Thankfully, the stadium lights returned and the team went on to finish their training. Interestingly, though, there was another light out during Ghana’s pre-match press conference in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the first-leg game between the Black Stars and Nigeria in Kumasi generated the highest amount ever recorded from ticket sales for a national team football game in Ghana.

This was confirmed by the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi.

In quotes shared by Joy FM sports journalist Gary Al-Smith, Prof. Twumasi said the gate proceeds from the game amounted to GH₵1.4 million.