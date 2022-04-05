The Black Stars booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium last Tuesday.
A week on: Top Ghanaian journalists and fans relive World Cup playoffs to troll Nigeria
Today marks exactly a week since Ghana qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the expense of Nigeria and Ghanaians on social media have made it a point to troll their neighbours.
A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.
The result confirmed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
A week on, some top Ghanaian journalists and fans have taken to social media to hilariously relive the playoff game from minute one to 90 in a bid to troll Nigerians.
See some of the best tweets below:
