Kudus to Ghana as Black Stars overcome South Korea scare to revive World Cup dream

Ghana put in a performance of the highest quality but had to survive a second-half scare before seeing off the stubborn Koreans.

Mohammed Kudus was the hero of the day for the Black Stars after he scored a brace, with Jordan Ayew also in superb form for Ghana in the game.

Ghana vs South Korea First Half

South Korea started on the front foot and dominated most of the possession but it was Ghana who scored the goals at

AFP

Having weathered the early storm from the Taeguk Warriors, the Black Stars took over control of the game when Mohammed Salisu broke the deadlock in the 24th minute.

Jordan Ayew sent in a dangerous delivery from a free kick on the left wing which Korea failed to deal with, Salisu reacted the quickest to the loose ball and fired home the opener to put Ghana in front.

Mohammed Salisu's goal for Black Stars Pulse Ghana

There was a moment of suspense moments later as the VAR considered ruling out the goal for a handball after it came off the hand of Dede Ayew in the build-up to the goal.

But there would be a second celebration led by the scorer, Salisu, as the VAR decided the goal was a legitimate one.

Ten minutes later, things went from bad to worse for Korea as Ghana doubled the lead through another Mohammed, this time, Kudus, with that man, Jordan Ayew, involved again.

The Crystal Palace man delivered another outstanding cross from the left wing which Kudus glanced superbly into the net and out of reach of the Korean goalkeeper.

Ghana vs South Korea Second half

It was looking like a game of two halves when Korea equalised within 16 minutes of the second 45 minutes.

Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes from Korea saw Ghana fall like a pack of cards.

AFP

Gue-Sung Cho's quick-fire double saw the South Korean Warriors take over the initiative after the 61st minute. However, the man of the match, Kudus restored Ghana's lead seven minutes after Korea's equaliser.

A pass played into the Korean box found Inaki Williams, but the Athletic Bilbao forward mistimed his effort but would be relieved that Kudus was in the right place and time to fire Ghana back in front.

With his brace against Korea, Kudus (22 years 118 days) has become the youngest African player to score twice in the same World Cup match since Nigeria's Ahmed Musa (21 years 254 days).

Pulse Nigeria

Despite a late barrage of attacks from the Taeguk Warriors, Ghana held on for the decisive victory and three points to revive their World Cup.

What the result means

With the win, the Black Stars move up to second in Group H on three points, while Korea drops to the bottom of the table.