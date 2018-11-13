Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach

news

Coach of Medeama SC Samuel Boadu has indicated that Kwadwo Asamoah’s absence will have a toll on the Black Stars when they come face to face against Ethiopia on Sunday.

The 29-year-old played full 90 minutes as Inter Milan lost 4-1 against Atlanta last weekend in the Italian Serie A.

However, he has opted out of the Black Stars squad for Ethiopia clash, citing knee injury- swollen knee.

"In recent time, Kwesi Appiah wanted to rely on Kwadwo Asamoah's quality in his game plan in a bid to qualify Ghana for the tournament so his absence will definitely affect the team," he told Goal.

"Now the coach must change his game plan to suit those available and that is not going to be easy. The team will struggle but I trust him to do a decent job in Addis Ababa on Sunday."

"This fixture is obviously the biggest game for the country in the qualifiers because of the defeat to Kenya and the ban which has been handed to Sierra Leone by Fifa. It is now a must win regardless of any obstacles, so the players must give their best."

"With the return of the Ayew brothers, the technical team can plan something around them together with Asamoah Gyan so that Ghana will avoid a defeat or stalemate but it won't be that simple," he added.

