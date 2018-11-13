Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach

The Inter Milan left full back has pulled out of the Black Stars clash against Ethiopia

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach play

Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach

Coach of Medeama SC Samuel Boadu has indicated that Kwadwo Asamoah’s absence will have a toll on the Black Stars when they come face to face against Ethiopia on Sunday.

The 29-year-old played full 90 minutes as Inter Milan lost 4-1 against Atlanta last weekend in the Italian Serie A.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia

However, he has opted out of the Black Stars squad for Ethiopia clash, citing knee injury- swollen knee.

"In recent time, Kwesi Appiah wanted to rely on Kwadwo Asamoah's quality in his game plan in a bid to qualify Ghana for the tournament so his absence will definitely affect the team," he told Goal.

"Now the coach must change his game plan to suit those available and that is not going to be easy. The team will struggle but I trust him to do a decent job in Addis Ababa on Sunday."

"This fixture is obviously the biggest game for the country in the qualifiers because of the defeat to Kenya and the ban which has been handed to Sierra Leone by Fifa. It is now a must win regardless of any obstacles, so the players must give their best."

"With the return of the Ayew brothers, the technical team can plan something around them together with Asamoah Gyan so that Ghana will avoid a defeat or stalemate but it won't be that simple," he added.

READ MORE: I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyan

Ghana will take on Ethiopia on Sunday in the 2019 Africa C

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Benzema associates in police custody over extorsion bid Football Benzema associates in police custody over extorsion bid
Football: Germany go back to school in charm offensive Football Germany go back to school in charm offensive
Black Maidens to face hosts Uruguay in World Cup Black Maidens to face hosts Uruguay in World Cup
Manchester City star Raheem Sterling buys new dog to protect his family Manchester City star Raheem Sterling buys new dog to protect his family
Football: Ex-England and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole retires Football Ex-England and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole retires
Football: New injury woe for Atletico front man Costa: club Football New injury woe for Atletico front man Costa: club

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Germany forward Marco Reus (R) sat out Tuesday's training session in Leipzig with the national team, ahead of Thursday's friendly against Russia, with a bruised foot after scoring twice for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Football Injured Reus sits out Germany training ahead of Russia friendly
Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the Los Angeles Galaxy, shown scoring on a July header against Orlandio City, was named Major League Soccer Newcomer of the Year on Monday
Football Swedish striker Ibrahimovic named top MLS newcomer
Samuel Eto'o helped Cameroon win the 2000 Sydney Olympics gold medal match
Football Former Olympics football gold medalists Cameroon among minnows
Samuel Eto'o helped Cameroon win the 2000 Sydney Olympics gold medal match
Football Former Olympics football gold medalists Cameroon among minnows
X
Advertisement