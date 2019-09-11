Acheampong placed 12 on the list, in between Senegal striker Ismaila Sarr and David James of Manchester United who finished 11th and 13th, respectively.

The ranked list has 13 players with speeds ranging from 96 to 94.

Paris Saint Germain and France FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe tops the list with a speed level of 96, same as Adama Traore.

At 95, there are Anibal Chala, Kensuke Nagai, Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Gelson Martins.

Sadio Mane, Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng, Douglas Costa, Inaki Williams, Ismaila Sarr, Frank Acheampong and Daniel James complete the list.

FIFA 20 is set to launched on 27th September for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Frank Acheampong now plies his trade in the Chinese Super League for Tianjin Teda.