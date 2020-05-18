The 19-year-old was arrested by officers and taken into police custody on Monday morning after the police investigated a call from a model who spent the night with the Chelsea forward.

READ MORE: Dong Bortey, Emmanuel Eboue and 3 other African players who went bankrupt

A police spokesman said: "Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman."

Hudson-Odoi was one of the first footballers in the UK to confirm he had to be infected with the Covid-19 in March, but is due to return to group training by the end of the week provided his tests allow him to.

“I had the virus which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good,’ he said at the start of April.

'I had it [the illness] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why do I feel this hot. The next day I was feeling back to normal.

“I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn't. I said to myself this wasn't actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself "I feel good, I feel better".

“Everyone has been asking me how I have been which has been class from them. They have been showing me support and saying "Cal, get well soon, I hope you are okay now".

“It has been very warming and a good feeling to know you have got your team-mates behind you, backing you and making sure you are feeling well and encouraging you."