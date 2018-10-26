Ghanaian boxer’s opponent dies after few days in coma

On 26th October, 2000, Junior lightweight boxer Bobby Tomasello died after falling in coma
Tomasello, 25, fought Dotse to a draw in his first 10-round fight and first televised bout, then collapsed in his dressing room. He was taken to a hospital where he never awoke from a coma.
The fighter's family today released a statement thanking doctors and staff in the neurosurgery department of the New England Medical Center and also those in the boxing community for their support.
A native of Massachusetts, Tomasello was born as Robert Benson but he fought under the same pro name as his father. He was 14-0-1 with eight knockouts.