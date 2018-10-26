Ghanaian boxer’s opponent dies after few days in coma

news

Exactly 18 years today, Junior lightweight Bobby Tomasello died following injuries suffered in his bout with Steve Dotse of Ghana during ESPN's "Friday Night Fights."

Tomasello, 25, fought Dotse to a draw in his first 10-round fight and first televised bout, then collapsed in his dressing room. He was taken to a hospital where he never awoke from a coma.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey features as Atletico suffer worst defeat under Diego Simeone

The fighter's family today released a statement thanking doctors and staff in the neurosurgery department of the New England Medical Center and also those in the boxing community for their support.

READ MORE: Black Stars defender discloses he was surviving on $50 in England

A native of Massachusetts, Tomasello was born as Robert Benson but he fought under the same pro name as his father. He was 14-0-1 with eight knockouts.