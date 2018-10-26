Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaian boxer’s opponent dies after few days in coma

On 26th October, 2000, Junior lightweight boxer Bobby Tomasello died after falling in coma

Exactly 18 years today, Junior lightweight Bobby Tomasello died following injuries suffered in his bout with Steve Dotse of Ghana during ESPN's "Friday Night Fights."

Tomasello, 25, fought Dotse to a draw in his first 10-round fight and first televised bout, then collapsed in his dressing room. He was taken to a hospital where he never awoke from a coma.

The fighter's family today released a statement thanking doctors and staff in the neurosurgery department of the New England Medical Center and also those in the boxing community for their support.

A native of Massachusetts, Tomasello was born as Robert Benson but he fought under the same pro name as his father. He was 14-0-1 with eight knockouts.

