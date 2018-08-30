Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaian champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca


Aduana Stars have been handed a six 6-0 defeat in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars have suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca on Wednesday in their final group A game of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Dormaa lads who had nothing to play for, having already been eliminated from the competition prior to the match were put on the sword by three times champions of Africa.

Mouhssine Iajour opened the scoring with just three minutes into the game, before he doubled the lead for Raja Casablanca in the 15 minute.

In the 30 minute Zakaria Hadraf registered his name on the score sheet, before, Soufiane Rahimi scored the fourth goal in the 33 minute.

Back from recess Mahmoud Benhalib increased Raja’s lead in the 67 minute, before he completed the wallop with the 6 goal in the 82 minute.

