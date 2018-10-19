Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaian clubs withdraw from Africa inter club competitions

No Ghanaian club will participate in the next edition of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ghanaian clubs have pulled out of the 2018-19 Africa inter club competitions after a meeting between the Normalisation Committee and club owners.

The decision by Ghanaian clubs to withdraw from the next Africa inter club competitions was taken after a meeting between the FIFA Normalisation Committee and the Ghanaian club owners on Friday at the Alisa Hotel on Friday.

The meeting was to address issues with regards to the domestic leagues and to take their views on the way forward for Ghana football.

The domestic league- the Ghana Premier League and the National Division One League were put on hold after the Anas expose' into Ghana football was premiered on 6th June at the International Conference.

The decision by the Committee means that Ghana joins some minnows in Africa football like Comoros, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, Reunion, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe as well as Sierra Leone and Somalia who will not be making appearance at next season's competitions.

The next edition of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup will start in November this year

Dujkovic receives GHC2.4 billion for qualifying Ghana for 2006 World Cup
Dujkovic received GHC2.4m for qualifying Ghana for 2006 World Cup
Arsenal manager Unai Emery still wants more from his side despite a run of nine straight wins
Football Emery demands more as Arsenal eye perfect 10
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui told the press on Friday that he felt 'calm'
Football Lopetegui 'calm' over his Real Madrid future
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac says the German giants must stick to their game plan as they look to break a four-match winless streak at Wolfsburg on Saturday to get back into the Bundesliga title race.
Football Cool-headed Kovac focused on getting Bayern back on track
