Ghanaian clubs withdraw from Africa inter club competitions

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Ghanaian clubs have pulled out of the 2018-19 Africa inter club competitions after a meeting between the Normalisation Committee and club owners.

The decision by Ghanaian clubs to withdraw from the next Africa inter club competitions was taken after a meeting between the FIFA Normalisation Committee and the Ghanaian club owners on Friday at the Alisa Hotel on Friday.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

The meeting was to address issues with regards to the domestic leagues and to take their views on the way forward for Ghana football.

The domestic league- the Ghana Premier League and the National Division One League were put on hold after the Anas expose' into Ghana football was premiered on 6th June at the International Conference.

READ MORE: These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCON

The decision by the Committee means that Ghana joins some minnows in Africa football like Comoros, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, Reunion, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe as well as Sierra Leone and Somalia who will not be making appearance at next season's competitions.

The next edition of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup will start in November this year