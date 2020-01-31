Ghanaian duo Courage Abugre and Michael Amaglo are set to join Galatasaray Wien on trials, Pulse.com.gh can confirm.

Abugre, aged 19 and Amaglo, 24, arrived in Austria on Friday after catching the eye of Galatasaray Wien's scouting team during the 2017-18 season of Ghana's lower division league.

Abugre excelled for Trax Juniors Soccer Academy, scoring 7 goals in 16 games, while Amaglo was a key player for Young Wise FC and although, they couldn't gain promotion to the top-flight, his performance did not go unnoticed.

Courage Abugri tries to outwit three players

"I am very glad for this great opportunity for him (Courage Abugre) to be able to test his great talent which is very good for him and I really acknowledge that. Our scouting system is solid and ensures nurturing exceptional talents from the Juvenile stage, emerging talents to the Top Level of the soccer in the general development of Sports," PKAD Sports Chief Executive Officer, Prince Komla Dowetin told Pulse.com.gh.

Executive Director of PKAD, Stephen Asare added: "Management of PKAD Sports have high hopes that Michael, an exceptional talent impresses the technical bench of the club. We are happy for these trial opportunity for our talent, as a company Our vision is to be a force to project positive change by Empowering athletes to become role models in the world through sports."

Michael Amaglo gives a 'no look' pass

Pulse understands that the duo will have training sessions with the Galasaray Wien senior team and will play part in their games as guest players.

Michael Amaglo and Courage Abugre operate under the management of PKAD Sports Limited, a football management agency for professional footballers.