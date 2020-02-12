Legon Cities formerly Wa All Stars in their bid to whip up enthusiasm for their games after relocating to Accra have been using music as a tool to drive fans to the stadium.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was the first musical artiste who performed during their home league game at the Accra Sports Stadium. Other artistes such as Kwesi Arthur and Medikal have also treated fans to good music at Legon Cities games.

Legon Cities have lined-up another big artiste to perform as they take on Great Olympics on Friday which happens to be Valentine’s Day.

In addition to that, chocolates will be shared with everybody at the stadium by Legon Cities FC to mark Valentine’s Day which has been often celebrated as Chocolate Day in Ghana.

Also, supporters are reminded to invite ladies to the stadium on the matchday with the home team having already announced that it will be free entry for ladies who troop in with red attire.

The aforementioned goodies plus the rivalry formed between the two clubs in the ongoing season on social media is convincing enough for everybody, especially fans of Legon Cities FC [the Legonites) and fans of Great Olympics to fill the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 14, 2020.

