Ghanaian kit man who worked for Chelsea FC dies; John Terry pays tribute

John Terry and other former and current Chelsea players have since paid tribute to the late Eric Asiedu following news of his passing.

The cause of Eric’s death hasn’t been revealed yet, but several Chelsea players have taken to Twitter to mourn his demise.

Ex-Blues captain Terry led the tributes with a post on Twitter that said: “RIP Eric. Heartbreaking news today. BOSS you will be deeply missed.”

Right-back Reece James also posted: “Rest in Peace, Eric. You was more than a kit man. You had a real clean heart, funny personality and always wanted the best for all the academy lads. Miss the days when I used to rummage for fresh Nike socks. Until we meet again, fly high & rest easy. Will miss you.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi also tweeted: “This really hurts! RIP ERIC. You really helped me through a lot growing up in the academy and you was more than a Kit man, you was a Good hearted man who wanted nothing but the best for Everyone!! Thank you for everything and May your soul Rest in perfect peace.”

Eric is said to have worked at Chelsea’s academy for many years, where he helped in the nurturing of young players.

His role as a kit man meant he was usually close to the club’s academy players, many of whom have eulogised him in the wake of his death.