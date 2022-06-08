RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaian kit man who worked for Chelsea FC dies; John Terry pays tribute

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Premier League giants Chelsea have confirmed the death of Ghanaian kit man Eric Asiedu, who worked with the club.

Ghanaian kit man who worked for Chelsea FC dies; John Terry pays tribute
Ghanaian kit man who worked for Chelsea FC dies; John Terry pays tribute

"It is with great sadness that Chelsea Football Club has learned of the passing of our colleague Eric Asiedu," the club said in a statement.

Recommended articles

John Terry and other former and current Chelsea players have since paid tribute to the late Eric Asiedu following news of his passing.

The cause of Eric’s death hasn’t been revealed yet, but several Chelsea players have taken to Twitter to mourn his demise.

Ex-Blues captain Terry led the tributes with a post on Twitter that said: “RIP Eric. Heartbreaking news today. BOSS you will be deeply missed.”

Right-back Reece James also posted: “Rest in Peace, Eric. You was more than a kit man. You had a real clean heart, funny personality and always wanted the best for all the academy lads. Miss the days when I used to rummage for fresh Nike socks. Until we meet again, fly high & rest easy. Will miss you.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi also tweeted: “This really hurts! RIP ERIC. You really helped me through a lot growing up in the academy and you was more than a Kit man, you was a Good hearted man who wanted nothing but the best for Everyone!! Thank you for everything and May your soul Rest in perfect peace.”

Eric is said to have worked at Chelsea’s academy for many years, where he helped in the nurturing of young players.

His role as a kit man meant he was usually close to the club’s academy players, many of whom have eulogised him in the wake of his death.

The late Eric is reported to have visited Ghana just two weeks ago following the conclusion of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Mohammed Polo says players of his era never earned monthly salaries

    Players of my era never earned monthly salaries – Mohammed Polo

  • Dutch FA planning some radical changes to football's basic rules

    30-minute halves, unlimited substitutions and other bizarre football rules set to be implemented by the Dutch FA

  • Ghanaian kit man who worked for Chelsea FC dies; John Terry pays tribute

    Ghanaian kit man who worked for Chelsea FC dies; John Terry pays tribute

Trending

'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

Brazilian Instagram model sheds light on Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity to Shakira

Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split

Photos: Nigeria striker marries Ghanaian nurse in colourful ceremony

Photos: Nigerian striker marries Ghanaian nurse in colourful ceremony

Thomas Partey installed as Development Chief in Manya Krobo

Thomas Partey installed as Development Chief in Manya Krobo