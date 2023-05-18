Video: Ghanaian man laments over unpaid salary after working as bouncer at 2022 World Cup

In an interview with Onua TV, he explained that despite honouring the terms of the contract, he hasn’t been given what he’s due.

"The funny thing about the payment issue is that, instead of FIFA paying our monies into our bank account, they were not paying into our bank account, it was tabletop,” he said.

“For me, I raised concerns. They were paying for a tabletop and because of that they told me they will pay me for a tabletop, but I refused. I signed initially, but when I saw the money and the payment method, I refused. I said I'm not interested, so I didn't take the money.

"They did tell us they were going to pay us on a tabletop. Because from leaders at FIFA, to the supreme committee to the SSOC and the other categories of Q22 workers no one was paid table top. So, why are we different? Even the cleaners and the facility management were all paid through their accounts. So I didn't know why they were paying us on tabletop. It's because of the cheating."

Klottey said he has since petitioned the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to take up the matter and help him get his money.

"We have petitioned FIFA through a certain media house. A foreign media house. They wrote to FIFA but FIFA refused to respond to the letter. The copy of the letter is there but they told me not to mention their name for now.

“I'm working with some people that I don't want to mention names because they are monitoring what is happening. They want me to go to London to make a case about the issue...When I go to London we will talk about that issue as well,” he added.