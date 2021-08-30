Ghanaian man narrates how Asamoah Gyan’s name secured him a job abroad

Pulse Ghana

“I remember I went for a job interview. After a few technical questions, the guy asked about my country,” Adusei wrote.

“And I said Ghana – that was all, we talked about Asamoah Gyan’s penalty and how we took it back home. I got the job pure and simple! The dude was an Indian on top. His name [Gyan] alone got me my first professional job!”

Gyan is a modern legend of Ghana and holds a series of records, including being the Black Stars’ all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

He was also the country’s first player to score at the FIFA World Cup and remains Africa’s leading scorer at the global showpiece with six goals.

Earlier this month, the former Sunderland striker said that he doesn’t feel respected and appreciated enough by Ghanaians despite his achievements.

This was after he was chosen to be part of a select group of African legends who were invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to help with the draw for the 2021 AFCON.

Gyan joined the likes of Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf to conduct Tuesday’s draw in Yaounde, Cameroon.

“I feel very honoured to be part of the legends to run this draw,” Gyan told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.