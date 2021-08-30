Commenting beneath a post by Kwame A Plus, a social media user who goes by the name Adusei Asomah said an Indian recruiter employed him after realising he was from the same country as Gyan.
Ghanaian man narrates how Asamoah Gyan’s name secured him a job abroad
A Ghanaian football fan has recounted how the mere mention of Asamoah Gyan’s name helped him secure a job abroad.
“I remember I went for a job interview. After a few technical questions, the guy asked about my country,” Adusei wrote.
“And I said Ghana – that was all, we talked about Asamoah Gyan’s penalty and how we took it back home. I got the job pure and simple! The dude was an Indian on top. His name [Gyan] alone got me my first professional job!”
Gyan is a modern legend of Ghana and holds a series of records, including being the Black Stars’ all-time top scorer with 51 goals.
He was also the country’s first player to score at the FIFA World Cup and remains Africa’s leading scorer at the global showpiece with six goals.
Earlier this month, the former Sunderland striker said that he doesn’t feel respected and appreciated enough by Ghanaians despite his achievements.
This was after he was chosen to be part of a select group of African legends who were invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to help with the draw for the 2021 AFCON.
Gyan joined the likes of Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf to conduct Tuesday’s draw in Yaounde, Cameroon.
“I feel very honoured to be part of the legends to run this draw,” Gyan told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.
“I was a bit surprised but not too surprised because of the level I have reached in my football career. I’m not respected in Ghana but outside Ghana, I’m highly revered.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh