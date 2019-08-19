The 23-year old joins the Jupiler Pro League till the end of the season with the club having the option of making the move a permanent one.

"Bologna Fc 1909 announces that an agreement has been reached with Cercle Brugge Koninklijke Sportvereniging for the loan of midfielder Godfred Donsah until 30 June 2020 with an option to make the deal permanent," Bologna stated on their official website.

The former Ghana U-20 star will start training with his new team this afternoon as he begins his new adventure outside Italy.

Bologna FC featured 67 times for Bologna scoring four times for the Rossoblus.

The former Cagliari midfielder has four caps for the senior national team of Ghana.