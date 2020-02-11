Asamoah was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in St. Truiden’s 5-2 victory over Eupen on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was in superb form as his goals helped his club come from behind to seal a massive victory.

The midfielder scored his first in the 42nd minute and added another in the 45th minute, before completing his hat-trick in the 63rd minute.

Samuel Asamoah

However, Asamoah did not complete the game, as he received his marching orders in the second half for partially taking off his shirt.

Asamoah had received his first booking in the 53rd minute and was sent off 12 minutes later after scoring and partially pulling off his shirt to display the message “Jesus loves you.”

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, the midfielder said scoring a hat-trick made him so emotional.

"Of course I knew that I was not allowed to do that. It was from sheer emotion that I did it. I am especially happy for our team and staff that we are playing such a good game and getting the three points," he said.

"I can't remember when I scored three more times. It must have been a long time ago. I like it. It is a shame that I will have to miss next week's game, but I have every confidence in our team."

The Ghanaian is enjoying a successful season with St. Truiden, having netted four goals in as many games this season.