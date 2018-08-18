Ghanaian players to watch this weekend

news

Emma Boateng

The man Barcelona fans will not forget so easily. Last season, the 22-year-old unexpectedly seized the headlines across the globe, as his first career hat-trick for Levante UD in a 5-4 win ended Barcelona's dream of going the entire La Liga campaign unbeaten, but although they went on to win the title. This time, all eyes will be on him in the first game of the 2018/19 season when Levante travel to face Real Betis, and he will at least, try to find the back of the net.

Mubarak Wakaso

The midfielder helped Deportivo Alaves to avoid relegation last season in a fashionable style. This time, they have been handed a difficult start as they travel to Camp Nou to battle title holders Barcelona. Without a doubt, this isn't a game any side including Real Madrid will want on opening day in La Liga. Wakaso is expected to start the game and he will hope his side survives the huge task. Countryman Raphael Dwamena will hope to make his bow in this game, even as a substitute after joining the club from FC Zurich last week.

Kwadwo Asamoah

After the expiration of his contract with Serie A champions Juventus, the Ghanaian has moved on. And of course, he is within Italy. This time around, he has joined much fancied Inter Milan and will be in line for his league debut against Sassuolo on Sunday. With Asamoah's fine form in the pre-season, it is a certain that he will be named in the starting team of Luciano Spalletti as they head to MAPEI Stadium. He will face countrymen Kevin Prince Boateng and Alfred Duncan who are likely to also start for the hosts.

Christian Atsu

Although, the winger failed to impress as a substitute on opening day in the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, it is likely he will once again lose the starting role to Matt Ritchie in the game against Cardiff City on Saturday. However, the Ghanaian will be hoping to at least, make a cameo appearance and capitalise on it to make amends to impress coach Rafael Benitez.

Thomas Partey

Following his splendid performance in the Uefa Super Cup against Real Madrid on Wednesday and becoming the first Ghanaian to lift the title, Partey will set sights on being rewarded with a place in Atletico Madrid's starting XI by coach Diego Simeone when they face Valencia on Monday. The versatile midfielder may partner Thomas Lemar who joined from Ligue 1 side Monaco in the summer transfer window in midfield, as Atletico want to challenge for the title this season.