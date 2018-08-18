Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ghanaian players to watch this weekend


Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian players to watch this weekend

  • Published:
play

Emma Boateng

play

 

The man Barcelona fans will not forget so easily. Last season, the 22-year-old unexpectedly seized the headlines across the globe, as his first career hat-trick for Levante UD in a 5-4 win ended Barcelona's dream of going the entire La Liga campaign unbeaten, but although they went on to win the title. This time, all eyes will be on him in the first game of the 2018/19 season when Levante travel to face Real Betis, and he will at least, try to find the back of the net.

Mubarak Wakaso

play

 

The midfielder helped Deportivo Alaves to avoid relegation last season in a fashionable style. This time, they have been handed a difficult start as they travel to Camp Nou to battle title holders Barcelona. Without a doubt, this isn't a game any side including Real Madrid will want on opening day in La Liga. Wakaso is expected to start the game and he will hope his side survives the huge task. Countryman Raphael Dwamena will hope to make his bow in this game, even as a substitute after joining the club from FC Zurich last week.

Kwadwo Asamoah

play

 

After the expiration of his contract with Serie A champions Juventus, the Ghanaian has moved on. And of course, he is within Italy. This time around, he has joined much fancied Inter Milan and will be in line for his league debut against Sassuolo on Sunday. With Asamoah's fine form in the pre-season, it is a certain that he will be named in the starting team of Luciano Spalletti as they head to MAPEI Stadium. He will face countrymen Kevin Prince Boateng and Alfred Duncan who are likely to also start for the hosts.

Christian Atsu

play

 

Although, the winger failed to impress as a substitute on opening day in the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, it is likely he will once again lose the starting role to Matt Ritchie in the game against Cardiff City on Saturday. However, the Ghanaian will be hoping to at least, make a cameo appearance and capitalise on it to make amends to impress coach Rafael Benitez.

Thomas Partey

play

 

Following his splendid performance in the Uefa Super Cup against Real Madrid on Wednesday and becoming the first Ghanaian to lift the title, Partey will set sights on being rewarded with a place in Atletico Madrid's starting XI by coach Diego Simeone when they face Valencia on Monday. The versatile midfielder may partner Thomas Lemar who joined from Ligue 1 side Monaco in the summer transfer window in midfield, as Atletico want to challenge for the title this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence
Football: Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure Football Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure
Football: Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho? Football Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho?
Weekend Wrap: Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend Weekend Wrap Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend
Profile: Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro Profile Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro
Trolls: The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
2 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu dropped from Newcastle...bullet
5 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea City fans troll Jordan...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian players to watch this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

The league took a two-month break for the June-July World Cup, leaving teams with a punishing schedule to make up for lost time
Football Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle'
Josef Martinez tied Major League Soccer's single-season scoring record when he hammered in his 27th goal
Football Atlanta's Martinez matches MLS single-season scoring record
On target: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the second goal
Football No Ronaldo, no Zidane, no problem as Real start La Liga with victory
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Inter Milan shocked in Serie A opener, Dzeko hits Roma stunner