Ghanaian presents customised smock to N’Golo Kante after Chelsea’s Champions League victory

Kai Havertz’s first-half strike was enough to ensure Chelsea won their second Champions League title.

Pulse Ghana

Kante was voted man of the match in the game after dominating the midfield duel and helping his side to such an important victory.

The diminutive Frenchman has been widely praised for his performances, with some even tipping him to win the Ballon d’Or.

Aside from walking home with the prestigious Champions League trophy, Kante was also presented with a customised smock by a Ghanaian fan, Abu Bakr Bapube.

Pulse Ghana

In a Facebook post, Bakr Bapube said the smock’s design was championed by Saeed A. Faruk.

The customised blue smock had Kante’s name boldly inscribed on it, as well as the number seven, which he wears at Chelsea.

“An Absolute Honour Today. The Midfield General Shared His Champions League Medal With Me. May Allah Continuously Bless Him,” he wrote, accompanied by photos of the presentation.