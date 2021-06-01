RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaian presents customised smock to N’Golo Kante after Chelsea’s Champions League victory

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante received a customised smock from a Ghanaian fan following the club’s victory in the UEFA Champions League final.

Ghanaian presents customised smock to N’Golo Kante after Chelsea’s Champions League victory
Ghanaian presents customised smock to N’Golo Kante after Chelsea’s Champions League victory Pulse Ghana

The Blues shocked the world by recording a narrow 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last Saturday.

Recommended articles

Kai Havertz’s first-half strike was enough to ensure Chelsea won their second Champions League title.

N'Golo Kante receives customised smock
N'Golo Kante receives customised smock Pulse Ghana

Kante was voted man of the match in the game after dominating the midfield duel and helping his side to such an important victory.

The diminutive Frenchman has been widely praised for his performances, with some even tipping him to win the Ballon d’Or.

Aside from walking home with the prestigious Champions League trophy, Kante was also presented with a customised smock by a Ghanaian fan, Abu Bakr Bapube.

Abu Bakr Bapube kisses Kante's Champions League winners medal
Abu Bakr Bapube kisses Kante's Champions League winners medal Pulse Ghana

In a Facebook post, Bakr Bapube said the smock’s design was championed by Saeed A. Faruk.

The customised blue smock had Kante’s name boldly inscribed on it, as well as the number seven, which he wears at Chelsea.

“An Absolute Honour Today. The Midfield General Shared His Champions League Medal With Me. May Allah Continuously Bless Him,” he wrote, accompanied by photos of the presentation.

“I Made This Little Presentation On Behalf of All Chelsea Supporters In Ghana And Beyond. Special Thanks Hon Saeed A. Faruk for Championing The Design.”

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Led by a pastor, Nigerians celebrate Chelsea’s Champions League win in churches

Nigerians celebrated Chelsea's Champions League title in the church (Facebook)

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding