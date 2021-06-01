Ghanaian presents customised smock to N’Golo Kante after Chelsea’s Champions League victory

The Blues shocked the world by recording a narrow 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last Saturday.
Chelsea star N’Golo Kante received a customised smock from a Ghanaian fan following the club’s victory in the UEFA Champions League final.
Kai Havertz’s first-half strike was enough to ensure Chelsea won their second Champions League title.
Kante was voted man of the match in the game after dominating the midfield duel and helping his side to such an important victory.
The diminutive Frenchman has been widely praised for his performances, with some even tipping him to win the Ballon d’Or.
Aside from walking home with the prestigious Champions League trophy, Kante was also presented with a customised smock by a Ghanaian fan, Abu Bakr Bapube.
In a Facebook post, Bakr Bapube said the smock’s design was championed by Saeed A. Faruk.
The customised blue smock had Kante’s name boldly inscribed on it, as well as the number seven, which he wears at Chelsea.
“An Absolute Honour Today. The Midfield General Shared His Champions League Medal With Me. May Allah Continuously Bless Him,” he wrote, accompanied by photos of the presentation.
“I Made This Little Presentation On Behalf of All Chelsea Supporters In Ghana And Beyond. Special Thanks Hon Saeed A. Faruk for Championing The Design.”
