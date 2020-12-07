The list is made up of 18 men and 2 women referees who distinguished themselves in officiating within the last 24 months.

Other top names in the list include, Alioum Alioum from Cameroon, Amin Mohammed Amin Mohammed Omar from Egypt, Janny Sikazwe from Zambia, Joshua Bondo from Botswana, Boubou Traore from Mali and Redouane Jiyed from Morocco.

The CAF Top 20 professional list is a ranking of top referees in Africa. The ranking is based on consistency, confidence, integrity, serenity, performance in competitions, pedigree and conduct in assignments.

Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Laryea is currently Ghana’s number one referee on the elite list.

He is the only Ghanaian referee who made the cut for 2020 CHAN competition slated for Cameroon from Saturday, January 16 to Sunday, February 7, 2021.