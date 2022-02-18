Amenyo, who is an assistant referee, has been given a 12-match ban for a wrong offside call while Ampofo has also been suspended for eight matches for wrongfully awarding a penalty.
Ghanaian referee receives 12-match ban for wrong offside call; another banned 8 games
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has handed lengthy bans to referees, Barnabas Amenyo and Courage Ampofo, over wrongful calls.
Amenyo came under the spotlight after he made a controversial call during the Ghana Premier League matchday16 game between Accra Lions and Medeama.
In the 20th minute, Medeama scored a legitimate goal after a great buildup, but the assistant referee raised his flag to rule out the goal.
Having later been reported to the GFA’s Match Review Panel, the footage was reviewed and determined that the goal should have stood.
Despite admitting that he made a mistake, the Match Review Panel suspended him for 12 matches after underscoring that his decision changed the course of the game.
The Panel also recommended that the assistant referee should be “given further training after serving his suspension at the lower-level division.”
Meanwhile, Referee Ampofo is also facing an eight-match ban after awarding a dubious penalty in the Division One League game between Samartex FC and BYFA and adding 15 minutes of injury time.
“The attacker of Samartex FC pushed the defender of BYFA slightly and he fell to the ground. The BYFA defender did not commit any foul in the penalty area which warrants an award of penalty,” the ruling from the panel said.
