Ghanaian singer Big Shaq rocks FIFA gala

Several Twitter users took to their Twitter handle to express their surprise over Big Shaq’s performance at the Best FIFA awards on Monday.
Big Shaq was the talk of Twitter for his performance at the Fifa awards.
Michael Dapaah, shot to fame with his 2017 hit 'Man's Not Hot' which peaked at No3 in the UK charts.
And he was drafted in by Fifa to open the awards show - giving Mo Salah and Luka Modric a high five.
One Twitter post read: "I like Big Shaq as much as the next guy, but the FIFA Football awards... nah."
Another Twitter user wrote: "Big Shaq performing at FIFA The Best right now is insane."
One social media user said: "Am I dreaming things or is Big Shaq performing at the Best FIFA Football awards?"