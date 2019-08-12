Williams, born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, has signed until 2028 and his new deal includes a 135m Euro (£125m) release clause.

The contract is one of the longest ever handed to a player but does not surpass the 10-year agreement Real Betis handed Brazilian winger Denilson in 1998.

Williams said: "Hopefully great things can come because what I want to make this club bigger, if possible."

"This, as you can see, is my house, and all I want, I have it here. The club has always bet on me, it has given me everything, I feel it is my home."

Williams, who made his senior debut for Athletic Bilbao in 2014, was linked with a move to Manchester United during the transfer window.

Despite attempts by GFA to get him to play for Black Stars, the 25-year-old has been capped once by Spain.