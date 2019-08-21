The former France international joined Fiorentina as a free agent after he parted ways with Bayern Munich last season.

Kevin-Prince Boateng who played with the legendary winger in the Bundesliga posed for a photo to welcome him to the Italian Serie A upon his arrival at Fiorentina.

READ MORE: I could have been knocked down by a car because I wanted to take a picture with Floyd Mayweather: Gyan

“He is here welcome mon fere”, KP Boateng wrote on his official Instagram page.

Ribery will become Fiorentina's fifth permanent summer signing, following Riccardo Baroni, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Aleksa Terzic and Erick Pulgar.

Boateng who also completed his move to Fiorentina this summer sealed a two-year deal with the Italian giants.