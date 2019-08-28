Rwandan side Rayon Sport were kicked out of the CAF Champions League over the weekend via the away goal rule against Sudanese side Al Hilal.

READ MORE: Ghana wins first gold medal at 2019 African Games in Morocco

Michael Sarpong scored as Rayon Sports held Al Hilal to a one-all draw in Rwanda in the first leg before they battled the Sudanese giants to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.

The away goal Al Hilal recorded in Rwanda has seen them through to the next stage of the competition.

Sarpong says he is dispirited to see his side out of the competition, despite putting up a good show.

“To be honest I felt extremely disappointed for not making it to the next round of the competition.

“But It happens, that’s football for you and that’s what God has said on that day so we give thanks to God,” he told Pulse.com.gh.

The former Dream FC striker added that despite the disappointment his side did well to hold Al Hilal to a goalless draw in the second leg.

“Al Hilal is a strong side and will beat any team in Sudan. I think we did the best held then to a goalless draw” Sarpong.

Michael Sarpong joined Rayon Sports last season and he was an instant hit scoring week in week out in their topflight league.

Sarpong bagged a total of 16 league goals in the Rwanda Premier League, trailing the league’s top scorer by four goals.

He registered 23 goals in all competitions.