Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena joins Austrian side BW Linz

Dwamena finally signed his contract after excelling in a tryout session with the club.

In a statement, BW Linz said: Raphael Dwamena : “I am so happy that Blau-Weiß Linz gives me the chance and I will be eternally grateful. I would like to repay that with performance on the pitch. My athletic path is far from over. I feel very fit and want to achieve great things with blue and white in the next 2-3 years "

Sports director Tino Wawra: “I have a good relationship with his advisor, the ex-Dortmund professional and Swiss team player Philipp Degen. That is why this commitment was possible. Here Raphael also saw that something is developing, and he now wants to follow this path with us in the long term. I am very proud that we were able to convince such a top striker to come to Linz. "

Pulse Ghana

Trainer Gerald Scheiblehner : "" In the first training sessions you saw what dynamism and what qualities Raphael has. But you have to take the pressure off him a little at the beginning. Now it is time to raise him to a decent fitness level, then we will have a lot of fun with him. "