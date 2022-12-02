RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaian supporters clean stadium after Uruguay defeat

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian supporters resorted to cleaning the Al Janoub Stadium following the Black Stars' loss against Uruguay.

Ghanaian supporters cleaning Al Janoub Stadium
Despite being left in disappointment after Ghana's loss against Uruguay, Ghanaian fans decided to clean the stadium after the game.

As soon as the stadium started to empty, the Ghanaian supporters could be seen taking out disposable rubbish bags and getting to work.

They are hence, earning praise for the initiative taken.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup following their 2-0 defeat against Uruguay in their last group game of the tournament.

Going into the game, Ghana needed a win or draw to boost their chances of moving to the next round.

The fixture against Uruguay which brought back memories from the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament in South Africa was dubbed revenge for Otto Addo’s side.

Ghana’s game started on a good note with footprints of what had happened 12 years ago. Mohammed Kudus, one of the most pivotal players for the Black Stars was brought down in the penalty box by Sergio Rochet Alvarez. After a long VAR check, the referee awarded Ghana a penalty.

Captain of the side Andre Ayew stepped up for the kick but unfortunately sent Ghanaians down memory lane with a miss, making Ghana the only team in FIFA World Cup history to miss two penalties against the same opposition.

Ghana’s team went on the back foot immediately conceding the first goal of the game 5 minutes after the penalty miss. De Arrascaeta opened the scoring for Uruguay before quickly making it a double for Luis Suarez's side to give them a cushion for qualification.

The Black Stars could not find the zeal and enthusiasm to pose threats to Uruguay as the team went into the break losing by two goals to nil.

Coach Otto Addo made two changes for the start of the second half taking off Jordan and Andre Ayew for Sulemana and Osman Bukari respectively.

Ghana’s changes improved their game a little but could not pose any threat at goal for Uruguay who wanted to see off the game with the two-goal advantage.

Scenes at the Al Janoub Stadium took a different turn after news broke South Korea had taken the lead against Portugal. With Uruguay going out of the tournament at that point, an animated Luis Suarez started to alert his team about the results elsewhere.

Uruguay tried to push further for some goals amidst some cheering Ghanaians who had already accepted their fate but were excited at the thought of going down with Uruguay.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

