Ghanaians are disgraceful – Schlupp’s friend fires over alleged dropping of player for the World Cup

“Shit country I hope you guys get knocked out fuck Ghana,” one post read. “Fuck the Gfa. Ghanaians are disgraceful. Don’t ever call my phone ever again a bunch of people imbecile from the president all the way to the coach. Fuck you,” another post read.

There have several reports that the final list for the World Cup by coach Otto Addo is ready and will be released in a couple of days.

As at late Tuesday, November 8, 2022, it was widely reported that Cremonese's Felix Afena-Gyan and Anderlecht's Abdul Majeed Ashimeru were among players omitted from Otto Addo's team.

The Black Stars have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

