Ghanaians are disgraceful – Schlupp’s friend fires over alleged dropping of player for the World Cup

Evans Annang

Calvin Riches, an associate of Crystal Palace player Jeffrey Schlupp has lashed out at Ghanaians for the alleged omission of the midfielder from the 2022 World Cup squad.

In a series of posts on social media, Riches abused Ghanaians and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with unprintable words.

“Shit country I hope you guys get knocked out fuck Ghana,” one post read. “Fuck the Gfa. Ghanaians are disgraceful. Don’t ever call my phone ever again a bunch of people imbecile from the president all the way to the coach. Fuck you,” another post read.

There have several reports that the final list for the World Cup by coach Otto Addo is ready and will be released in a couple of days.

As at late Tuesday, November 8, 2022, it was widely reported that Cremonese's Felix Afena-Gyan and Anderlecht's Abdul Majeed Ashimeru were among players omitted from Otto Addo's team.

The Black Stars have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

