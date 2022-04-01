Otto Addo’s side has been paired against the South Americans as well as Portugal and South Korea in Group H.
‘We’ll get our revenge against Suarez’ – Ghanaians excited to face Uruguay at World Cup
Ghanaians on social media have expressed their views after the Black Stars were paired against Uruguay in Friday’s Qatar 2022 World Cup draw.
In the aftermath of the draw, several Ghanaians took to Twitter to share their views on being drawn against the Uruguayans.
It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the quadrennial showpiece before losing on penalties to Uruguay.
The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.
Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.
Uruguay eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.
The latest World Cup draw has seen some Ghanaians wishing for revenge on Suarez and Uruguay.
See some of the best tweets below:
