Ghanaians hate me for nothing; I didn’t miss the penalty – Luis Suarez fires

Evans Annang

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has been talking tough ahead of their crucial World Cup game against Ghana on December 2.

Luis Suarez stops Ghana from scoring at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
The controversial player said the hate Ghanaians harbor for him after he denied them a goal with his hands at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa is misplaced.

Speaking to the press ahead of the rematch on Friday, the former Barcelona goal-poacher said Ghanaians should rather direct their anger to the player that missed the resulting penalty from his handball.

"The first time, I don't apologise about that. I take the handball - but the Ghana player miss a penalty, not me. Maybe I apologise if I injure a player but in this situation, I take a red card, the ref say penalty, it's not my fault."

"I didn't miss the penalty. It's not my fault."

It's 12 years ago. It's the past. I've played againsty Chiellini too, and we shook hands”, he added.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.

Uruguay eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.

Luis Suarez says Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss felt like a goal

It’s been 12 years since that game in South Africa, but Suarez continues to be vilified by Ghanaians and Africans for his actions.

The Uruguay striker, however, insists his red card was worth it, explaining in his autobiography ‘Crossing the Line’ that Gyan’s miss felt like a goal.

It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay in 2010.

