Ghanaians hate me for nothing; I didn’t miss the penalty – Luis Suarez fires

Speaking to the press ahead of the rematch on Friday, the former Barcelona goal-poacher said Ghanaians should rather direct their anger to the player that missed the resulting penalty from his handball.

"The first time, I don't apologise about that. I take the handball - but the Ghana player miss a penalty, not me. Maybe I apologise if I injure a player but in this situation, I take a red card, the ref say penalty, it's not my fault."

"I didn't miss the penalty. It's not my fault."

It's 12 years ago. It's the past. I've played againsty Chiellini too, and we shook hands”, he added.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.

Uruguay eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

It’s been 12 years since that game in South Africa, but Suarez continues to be vilified by Ghanaians and Africans for his actions.

The Uruguay striker, however, insists his red card was worth it, explaining in his autobiography ‘Crossing the Line’ that Gyan’s miss felt like a goal.