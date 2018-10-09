Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaians have neglected Black Meteors: Coach Karim Zito


The former deputy Black Meteors coach has enumerated the challenges facing the Black Meteors.

  Published: 2018-10-09
Coach Karim Zito believes the U-23 national male football team of Ghana, the Black Meteors has been neglected by the nation.

Ghana were the first African country to win a medal in football at the Olympics- Barcelona 1992. But they have not qualified for the tournament since 2004 in Athens.

It even appears Ghanaians have forgotten about the Black Meteors.

Although, Ghana have an upcoming qualifiers against Togo in the Africa U-23 Nations Cup, the supposed head coach Malik Jabir has reportedly declined having anything to do with the team any longer because he was not been paid for the past three years.

Coach Karim Zito, who until his appointment as the head coach of the Black Starlets was the assistant coach of the Black Starlets has expressed his frustration over the neglect of the team over the years.

"Our Black Meteos seems neglected which is very shocking. It has become an election team, because the tournament is organized every four years.

"If we are not ready to manage our Meteos well then it would be better if we dissolve it" he told Ghana Crusader Online Radio.

