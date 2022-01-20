Ghanaians haven't been fair to Philimon Baffour - GFA President defends player

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on Thursday, January 20, after the Black Stars humiliating exit from the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, Kurt jumped to the defence of the Dreams FC player’s inclusion in the squad that Ghana sent to the tournament.
The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, says Ghanaians, especially sports journalists haven’t been fair to the Dreams FC right-back, Philimon Baffour.
“I think you are being unfair to Philimon Baffour. The young man is a Ghanaian just like every other person. He deserves the opportunity. He is the vice-captain of Dreams FC. He is a U20 champion,” Kurt Okraku told Asempa FM in an interview.
Philimon Baffour, 20, many sports journalists in the country believe did not merit a call-up to the senior national team for the AFCON 2021.
According to the journos Baffour despite being named as part of the provisional squad, didn’t join the pre-tournament campaign in Qatar but, only joined the team in Cameroon two days before the start of the tournament which turned out to be Ghana’s worst-ever performance at the AFCON since 1963.
The noise and anger about Baffour stem from the fact that he has never been capped at senior level despite constantly earning call-ups to the team.
On two occasions when the regular starter for the right-back position wasn’t available, Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed and Daniel Amartey were used at that position while Baffour continued to warm the bench.
Many are alleging that he’s in the Black Stars because Dreams FC belongs to the current GFA boss, Kurt Okraku.
