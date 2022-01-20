Ghanaians haven't been fair to Philimon Baffour - GFA President defends player

“I think you are being unfair to Philimon Baffour. The young man is a Ghanaian just like every other person. He deserves the opportunity. He is the vice-captain of Dreams FC. He is a U20 champion,” Kurt Okraku told Asempa FM in an interview.

Philimon Baffour, 20, many sports journalists in the country believe did not merit a call-up to the senior national team for the AFCON 2021.

According to the journos Baffour despite being named as part of the provisional squad, didn’t join the pre-tournament campaign in Qatar but, only joined the team in Cameroon two days before the start of the tournament which turned out to be Ghana’s worst-ever performance at the AFCON since 1963.

The noise and anger about Baffour stem from the fact that he has never been capped at senior level despite constantly earning call-ups to the team.

On two occasions when the regular starter for the right-back position wasn’t available, Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed and Daniel Amartey were used at that position while Baffour continued to warm the bench.