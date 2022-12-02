The Black Stars exited the 2022 World Cup at the group stage on Friday after suffering a 2-0 loss to Uruguay in their final Group H game.
Ghanaians jubilate despite Black Stars' loss against Uruguay
Ghanaians are jubilating despite the Black Stars' loss against Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Two goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta and an inspired performance from old enemy, Luis Suarez saw Uruguay pick up the win but crash out of the group after South Korea beat Portugal.
Although Ghana lost the match, Ghanaians are jubilating since the Uruguay side is also leaving in the group stages.
Below are some reactions from Twitter:
Meanwhile, Black Stars, Captain Adre Ayew missed a penalty shootout against Uruguay in the first half of the game.
This marks another penalty miss for Ghana against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cups. In 2010, the two teams faced each other in the quarterfinal of the tournament.
The Black Stars were given a penalty after Mohommed Kudus was brought down by Uruguay keeper Sergio Rochet.
Andre Ayew stepped up to take the spot kick but the attempt was saved by Rochet who dived to his left.
There was controversy surrounding the penalty. The challenge by Rochet on Kudus was originally not considered since a Ghana player was in an offside position in the build-up.
The referee was asked to consider the decision again by VAR and he turned in the decision given by the assistant. The replays and semi-assisted offside technology showed the player to be onside.
