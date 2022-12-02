Ghanaians jubilate despite Black Stars' loss against Uruguay

Two goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta and an inspired performance from old enemy, Luis Suarez saw Uruguay pick up the win but crash out of the group after South Korea beat Portugal.

Although Ghana lost the match, Ghanaians are jubilating since the Uruguay side is also leaving in the group stages.

Below are some reactions from Twitter:

Meanwhile, Black Stars, Captain Adre Ayew missed a penalty shootout against Uruguay in the first half of the game.

This marks another penalty miss for Ghana against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cups. In 2010, the two teams faced each other in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

The Black Stars were given a penalty after Mohommed Kudus was brought down by Uruguay keeper Sergio Rochet.

Andre Ayew stepped up to take the spot kick but the attempt was saved by Rochet who dived to his left.

There was controversy surrounding the penalty. The challenge by Rochet on Kudus was originally not considered since a Ghana player was in an offside position in the build-up.