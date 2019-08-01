Speaking to Ghanacrusader.com, the Member of Parliament for Mpoho said: “As to whether the money spent is big or not it is already gone and I see nothing wrong with it, also what we are saying is that after the Sports Minister’s report there will be some recommendations such as value for money analysis and as to how the monies were disbursed”, he stated.

“Every post-mortem analysis we will carry out must bring improvement, tournaments come with prestige and the glory that brings to the country.”

This has come at a time where majority of Ghanaians have called for Government to reduce excessive spending on football following a $4.5m budget expenditure, which the Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah spent on the Black Stars AFCON Campaign.

Ghana budgeted 6.3 million US Dollars for the Black Stars training camp and AFCON campaign.

Out of that, 4.5 million dollars was used. The remaining 1. 7 million dollars will be returned to the state.

Ghana’s dream of ending a 37-year wait for a trophy was ended via penalty shootouts defeat to Tunisia in the Round of 16.