Ghanaians pray for Christian Atsu as he’s reportedly trapped under earthquake rubble in Turkey

In posts on Twitter, some Ghanaians are asking for God’s protection mercy on the former Newcastle player as search parties continue to look for victims from the disaster.

Christian Atsu came from the bench to score the winner for Hatayspor in the Turkish league last night.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal for the club as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa.

"Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet," wrote the former Chelsea player on Twitter.