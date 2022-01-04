'Retire the no.3 shirt’ – Ghanaians react as Philemon Baffour inherits Gyan's iconic jersey

The squad numbers of each player were also revealed, as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) published the squad list on its website.

While the squad itself hasn’t really generated any controversy, the decision to hand Gyan’s no.3 jersey to Baffour has divided opinions.

The ex-Black Stars captain made the no.3 shirt his own in his decade-and-a-half stint with the Black Stars, including donning the number during the 2019 AFCON.

However, Gyan hasn’t played for the national team in nearly three years and will be missing the upcoming tournament after being left out of the squad.

While Baffour is not his direct replacement, the Dreams FC right-back has inherited the no.3 jersey ahead of the tournament.

Reacting to this on social media, some Ghanaians called for the number to be retired in honour of Gyan, who is Ghana’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer.

Meanwhile, others also believe there is nothing wrong with giving the striker’s favoured number to another player.