'Retire the no.3 shirt’ – Ghanaians react as Philemon Baffour inherits Gyan's iconic jersey

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media remain divided after Asamoah Gyan’s iconic no.3 jersey was given to Philemon Baffour ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana’s final 28-man squad for the tournament, which will kickstart in Cameroon on January 9, was announced on Monday evening.

The squad numbers of each player were also revealed, as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) published the squad list on its website.

While the squad itself hasn’t really generated any controversy, the decision to hand Gyan’s no.3 jersey to Baffour has divided opinions.

The ex-Black Stars captain made the no.3 shirt his own in his decade-and-a-half stint with the Black Stars, including donning the number during the 2019 AFCON.

However, Gyan hasn’t played for the national team in nearly three years and will be missing the upcoming tournament after being left out of the squad.

While Baffour is not his direct replacement, the Dreams FC right-back has inherited the no.3 jersey ahead of the tournament.

Reacting to this on social media, some Ghanaians called for the number to be retired in honour of Gyan, who is Ghana’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer.

Meanwhile, others also believe there is nothing wrong with giving the striker’s favoured number to another player.

See some of the best reactions below:

Emmanuel Ayamga

