Many Ghanaians are very unhappy with the Black Stars' 0-0 draw with Nigeria, especially players like captain Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew.
Ghanaians react to Jordan Ayew’s disappointing performance against Nigeria
Thousands have commented on the Black Stars goalless stalemate with The Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara sports stadium on Friday, March 25, in the first leg World Cup playoffs for a slot to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Recommended articles
The Black Stars had high expectations on them even though they were the underdogs in this particular fixture against The Super Eagles.
The two teams drew blanks at the end of 90 minutes at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Below are some of the reactions on Jordan Ayew’s performance on Friday;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh