'Ronaldo don promise that referee one watch' - Ghanaians fume at referee’s decision not to use VAR

The first half ended barren as Ghana soaked all the pressure Portugal brought into the match.

Portugal erupted in the second half of its 2022 World Cup opener and beat Ghana 3-2, but only after a controversial penalty, won and converted by Cristiano Ronaldo, sprung the game to life.

Portugal had been superior but impotent for the opening hour but finally unlocked a resistant Ghana defense when Ronaldo tumbled to the ground in the penalty area. He’d stretched for a ball alongside Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu. Both appeared to contact it. Replays appeared to show a completely clean play.

Pulse Nigeria

The referee awarded a penalty to Portugal and there was no subsequent VAR check.

The referee, though, pointed to the penalty spot. His video assistant didn’t intervene. Ronaldo converted the spot kick, and the eruption began.

This goal has erupted a lot of reactions from Ghanaians, who claim the referee was not been fair to the Ghanaian side.

The American referee, Ismail Elfath, who officiated Ghana’s game against Portugal at the 2022 World Cup, has been classified by Ghanaians as a biased man.

Some have called on FIFA to punish the referee for not officiating a fair game between Ghanaians and the Portuguese.