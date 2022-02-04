‘Do you remember CAN 2008?’ – Ghanaians troll Cameroon after AFCON semi-final defeat

Following a goalless draw in regulation and extra time, which was action-packed, the game had to be settled via the lottery of penalties.

Cameroon missed three of their spot-kicks, while the Pharaohs scored each of theirs to emerge 3-1 winners in the shootout.

As the hosts were reeling from their loss, several Ghanaians took to social media to remind them of how they similarly dashed the Black Stars’ hopes in 2008.

Ghana hosted the AFCON in 2008 but had to settle for a third-place finish after suffering a painful 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the semi-finals.

The Black Stars again lost to the Indomitable Lions in the semi-finals of the 2017 tournament, which Cameroon went on to emerge winners of.

Having had a taste of how it feels to lose a semi-final game in front of their home fans, Cameroon were subject to trolls from rival fans.